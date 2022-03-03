Don’t undermine democracy: Govt urges political actors

The government has called on political actors to feel free to differ in opinion on national policies.
It has, however, underscored the need for people to be circumspect and refrain from issues that have the tendency to undermine the country’s burgeoning democracy.
The caution was contained in a statement issued by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, in response to comments by the Dean of the University of Ghana Law School, Professor Raymond Atuguba.
He said while the government had no problem with people expressing divergent views on policies and national developments, it abhorred attempts by some Ghanaians to lace their commentary with anti-democratic comments and insinuations that undermined the country’s democracy.
“Comments to the effect that some conditions are rife for a coup are most unfortunate and disappointing. They are disappointed because, despite COVID-19, Ghana's current economic status is far better than the days of yesteryear when there was no global pandemic.
“Even if they were worse, the Constitution provides legitimate means for advocating and executing a change. For respected persons to be purporting that such conditions legitimise coups is a terrible attack on our democracy itself and should not be condoned,” the minister said.
Context
At a forum on the review of the 1992 Constitution last Monday, Prof. Atuguba, among other things, said that the challenges confronting the economy and its attendant hardship on Ghanaians could create fertile grounds for a coup.
Prof. Atuguba said the country’s debt had moved into deeper distress, nearing a debt crunch.
However, some senior citizens, notably a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr Obed Asamoah, have described the comment as “childish” and coming from someone who was unaware of the consequences of military takeovers.
Similarly, Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K Bagbin, expressed worry about the comments from the renowned professor.
He said comments like that were in bad taste and did not augur well for the progress of the country.