The National Dean of Presiding Members of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, Mr Joseph Korto, has called on assembly members not to delay the confirmation of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) when the names finally come out.
Mr Korto, who is also the Presiding Member, Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), noted that even though the nominations of the MMDCEs had seemingly been delayed, assembly members should not delay the confirmation of nominees to the assemblies.
He was speaking at a meeting with staff of the Tema office of the Ghana News Agency (GNA).
Fast track
Mr Korto also advised metropolitan, municipal and district coordinating directors to fast track the processes as soon as the nominations come out and get the district Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation elections within 21 days, as stipulated by the 1992 Constitution.
He explained that residents were faced with developmental challenges within the various electoral areas, saying any further delay in confirming MMDCEs would only have a dire replication on the electorate.
Mr Korto noted, however, that some of the MMDCEs had not exhausted their four-year tenure in office, arguing that new Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) were created about two years ago and as such, MMDCEs should be allowed to work effectively until the President reappoints them or otherwise.
“The law said MMDCEs, after their confirmation, have a four-year mandate unless the President or assembly members decide to remove such person from the office where necessary,” he said.
Vacuum
Responding to the question of whether there was any power vacuum to the delay in the nomination of the MMDCEs; Mr Korto said the assemblies were working.
He stressed that the various subcommittees within the assemblies meet to deliberate and take decisions to effectively run the assemblies, “so there is not vacuum, we are working”.