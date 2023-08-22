Critics of economy must provide viable options — Ahiagbah

The Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has challenged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to support its vociferous criticisms of the government’s economic policies with viable alternative plans.

He said there was no point rubbishing ongoing national development strategies if the critics have no clear options to make the lives of the people better.

Mr Ahiagbah, who was speaking at a media encounter in Ho yesterday, maintained that the NPP had not mismanaged the economy but was rather working assiduously to keep the economy on its feet after a global economic standstill.

He said the NDC was not in a morally upright position to criticise the economy because they had not come out with superior ideas on the economy in their haste to return to power.

“We still do not know the NDC’s development plans for the country if they return to power.

God forbid, but when the NPP was in opposition, Ghanaians knew of the free SHS policy they would enjoy under the NPP”, Mr Ahiagbah added.

Still on the free SHS policy, Mr Ahiagbah said in the next decade, Ghana would begin to realise men and women of substance who would make great impact in various development sectors from that policy.

In-depth analysis

Mr Ahiagbah urged the media to make in-depth analysis of discussions on the economy and measure them on the basis of citizenship and not partisanship.

He said by only focusing on the negativity, the media would not help to shape the minds of the people the right way.

“So, your work must independently be vetted,” he said.

Mr Ahiagbah said the NPP did not label any media organisation as its opponent but expected objectivity in the reportage of the media to inform the citizenry with the truth.

An executive member of the Volta Region Ghana Journalist Association, Lambert Attivor, noted that some political parties did not take prompt measures to address intra-party conflicts and such conflicts affected their smooth relations with the media.

He, therefore, entreated political parties to address such discords without delay.