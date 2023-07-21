CPP to empower women break psychological barriers

Daily Graphic Politics Jul - 21 - 2023 , 06:21

The Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Frimpomaa, has stated that the party will roll out a strategy to empower women to break psychological and mental barriers.

"Today's women must face challenges and bottlenecks to thrive under this current global dispensation," Nana Frimpomaa explained.

She noted, "The way we see gender roles is formed and perpetuated by our interactions with our social environment.

Our perceptions about these roles unconsciously influence how we value the contribution of individuals around us".

The CPP Chairperson stated this at a stakeholder engagement organised by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Tema Regional Office, which is a platform rolled out for state and non-state actors to address national issues.

Speaking on the topic, "The Path of Women Entrepreneurs: Challenges and Prospects,” Nana Frimpomaa who is also a CPP presidential hopeful, stressed that women had a lot of potential that could be harnessed to scale up national development.

She explained that Articles 17 (1) and (2) of Ghana's 1992 Constitution guaranteed gender equality and freedom of women and men, girls and boys, from discrimination based on social or economic status, among others.

She, therefore, urged women to pick up the tools and break the glass ceiling, stressing that efforts for gender equity would continue to be a mirage if "women failed to confront the issues.

She, noted, however, that issues of concern included inequality in access to social protection for the marginalised, vulnerable and poor.

"Inequalities in the burden of extreme poverty, education, skilled training gaps and excess maternal mortality.

Unequal access to socio-economic power and justice, including lack of respect for and inadequate protection and promotion of women's human rights.

"Inequalities between women and men in the sharing of power and decision-making at all levels, as well as dealing with all kinds of conflicts, insecurities, and threats against women,” she said.

Capable

Nana Frimpomaa stated that the Ghanaian woman, when given the opportunity, could make lots of gains for the family and nation.

According to her, women formed a large percentage of the population, saying that more women must endeavour to take up leadership roles to help fine-tune the needs of the public.

Nana Frimpomaa also said it was time for women to learn to be entrepreneurs, stressing that only three per cent of the entire population were employed in government institutions, a situation she said could be remedied if people acquired skills to be self-reliant.

GNA