Court stops swearing in of George Opare Addo as NDC Youth Organiser

The Amasaman High Court has placed an interim injunction on the swearing in of George Opare Addo aka Pablo as the elected National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The injunction which will be in place for 10 days followed an ex parte application filed by a contestant in the election, Brogya Genfi and two others.
By the dictates of the rules of court, after the 10 days, Genfi and the other plaintiffs would have to serve Opare Addo notice of the injunction application and also justify to the court whether the injunction should be further extended.
Orders
Per the orders by the court, presided over by Justice Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew, Opare Addo cannot hold himself as the duly elected National Youth Organiser of the NDC during the injunction period.
The court further ordered the NDC, the Electoral Commission or any person acting in the name of these two entities from recognising Opare Addo as the elected National Youth Organiser of the NDC during the subsistence of the injunction
“It is hereby ordered that the defendants, either acting by themselves and/or through their agents , workmen , associates , privies and any and all such person(s) claiming it deriving authority from the defendants from swearing in and/or in any such way or manner acknowledging the 5th defendant (Opare Addo) as the duly elected National Youth Organiser of the 1st defendant party (NDC),” the court ordered.