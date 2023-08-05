Coup d’etats unacceptable — President Akufo-Addo

Donald Ato Dapatem Politics Aug - 05 - 2023 , 08:10

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described the re-emergence of military coup d’etats in West Africa as unacceptable and added that it is also shunned by the international community.

In that regard, he said Ghana would offer the troubled countries the needed support to return them to democratic governance for more sustainable growth and development opportunities for their citizens.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the inauguration of a Foreign Service Institute in Accra last Thursday.

The institute is expected to provide Ghanaian diplomats with requisite training by experienced retired diplomats, it will also host international students and scholars from other parts of the world.

The institute will also prioritise initiatives that promote cultural exchanges such as hosting of international festivals and exhibitions that depicts the country as a showcase of rich cultural heritage.

Significance

President Akufo-Addo further said the establishment of the institute reflected the recognition of the country as a global peace maker.

“Our world today is at the brink of a new global order, which hopefully is being shaped by a democratic and cooperative culture underlined by friendly partnership with the potential to contribute to human development,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo, also, said effort to establish the institute was a fundamental feature of his tenure as Minister of Foreign Affairs between 2003 and 2007, and had remained so since his assumption of office as President in 2017.

He said previously, diplomatic staff had to travel abroad for professional training, including attending the Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy, and other institutions.

The President, however, said there was the need for drastic expansion of training facilities to institutionalise a strong foundation for diplomatic service as the country positioned itself as the gateway to Africa.

He, also, said the government was committed to fostering diplomacy, deepen international relations, and equip diplomats with the necessary skills to navigate the complexities of the ever-changing global landscape.

Edifice

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, said the government recognised the potential of the youth which, she said, must be nurtured and developed to attain greater heights.

She, therefore, said through the institute “great men and women would be nurtured for the nation and the international community”.

The Minister added that the institute would serve as a platform to cultivate the next generation of leaders and change makers.