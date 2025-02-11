Featured

Council of State Election in Greater Accra region underway after 4-hour delay

Voting for the Greater Accra representative on the Council of State was delayed for more than four hours on Tuesday, following a scuffle at the polling centre.

The election, which was expected to commence earlier in the day, was disrupted when security personnel prevented some individuals from entering the voting room, citing a lack of authorization.

The confrontation led to heightened tensions, prompting the Minister for Local Government, Ahmed Ibrahim, to temporarily suspend the process to ensure adequate security.

Addressing delegates, Mr. Ibrahim urged all stakeholders to maintain peace and allow the voting to proceed smoothly.

Following the resolution of security concerns, voting is now underway, with delegates casting their ballots to elect their representative on the advisory body.

A total of 58 delegates are expected to cast their ballots to elect a representative for the region. The election is being supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC), with the Greater Accra Regional Director of the EC, Mrs. Gladys Pinkrah, confirming the smooth conduct of the process.

Thirteen candidates are contesting the election in the Greater Accra Region. They include Afotey-Agbo Joseph Nii Laryea, Summertime Kwabillna Ampong, Sampson Seyram Kwadzo Agbemabiese, Horvey Charles Yaw, Redeemer Worwui, Joseph Tetten Sottie, Annan Helbert Nii Aryee, Musah Ziyad, Samuel Duah, Albert Borketey Naawu, Nene Drolor Bosso Adamtey (I), Edmund Siaw Akugbey, and Obed Nyarko.