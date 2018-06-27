Corruption has tendency to destroy democracy — Ameer

The Ameer and Missionary in-charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Ghana, Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, has cautioned that the increasing rate of corruption in the society has the tendency to destroy the country’s burgeoning democracy.
He said corruption could deprive citizens of the needed development and make them susceptible to be used by other elements to destroy the country.
Maulvi Salih was addressing the second batch of graduates from Jamia Ahmadiyya Ghana. The graduands, who spent seven years acquiring Islamic knowledge, graduated last Sunday at Mankessim in the Central Region.
Commenting on the recent exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, he said: “Let’s promote the leadership core of today. The earlier we say no to corruption, the better to salvage the country from rotten leadership.”
Violent acts
Maulvi Salih expressed grave concern about the violent acts being perpetuated by some sects in the name of Islam, stressing that: “As far as we are concerned, the motivation of our leader is the dissemination of peace.
“His occupation is to draw attention to the fact that there had been first and second world wars, in which lives were lost,” he said.
He, therefore, stressed the need to avoid actions that would disturb the peace of the country, adding that one channel for that peace was Islam.
Examples
Maulvi Salih advised the graduands to follow the good examples of the first missionaries who laid the foundation, stressing that: “You have an enhanced privilege to work and improve the well-being of your community.”
He indicated that their work must overshadow the work of the first missionaries since they had the advantage of living in a modern scientific world.
Maulvi Salih further urged the graduands to inculcate the spirit of humility, noting that: “Where there is humility, there is no fear of God.”
Purpose
The Principal of the Jamia Ahmadiyya International Ghana, Maulvi Fareed Ahmad, explained that the purpose of the school was to prepare God-fearing leaders with the motive of disseminating peace.
He said the graduands, who were from 10 different countries across the world, had learnt the beautiful teachings of Islam and the essence of peace in the world.
Admonitions
The Deputy Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Paul Essien, admonished the graduands to be inquisitive and aspire for higher laurels.
He further urged them to be efficient in their duties, adding that effective and efficient people were the ones who were able to make complex things simple and apply systems that provided leadership and teamwork.
Mr Essien lauded the school for complementing the government’s effort at providing quality education and making education accessible.
He indicated that the school symbolised the desire of the private sector to make contributions that ensured that a greater number of people gained access to education.