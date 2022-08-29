Continue to support New Juaben South development agenda - MCE appeals to Daily Graphic

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for New Juaben South, Isaac Appaw-Gyasi, has asked the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) to continue to use its medium, especially its flagship newspaper, the Daily Graphic to support the assembly in its development agenda.
That, he said, had become necessary because the Daily Graphic's coverage of events in the municipality, especially on the provision of social amenities, was always truthful.
The MCE made the appeal when the Editor, Graphic, Kobby Asmah called on him at his Koforidua office last Monday.
Mr Asmah was accompanied by Benjamin Tsatsu Korsinah, the GCGL's Zonal Business Manager for Eastern and Volta regions and Daily Graphic Eastern Regional correspondents, George Folley and Haruna Yussif Wunpini.
Mr Asmah, who was on a day's working visit to the GCGL Regional Office, took time to visit the MCE to discuss various issues concerning both the GCGL and the assembly.
Accurate & balanced reportage
Mr Appaw-Gyasi said the continuous accurate and balanced reportage on activities within the municipality, especially on politics and infrastructural projects, had gone a long way in lifting the image of the area, as well as accelerating development.
In that respect, the MCE appealed to the GCGL to continue to set the pace as the leading newspaper in the country for other media houses to emulate.
Pacesetter
He described the Daily Graphic as the pacesetter in the newspaper industry, a position the paper had maintained for many years.
The paper, the MCE intimated, continued to produce phenomenal stories each day and it was, therefore, obvious that the newspaper had been the pioneer in the newspaper business that had won the respect of all.
Appreciation
"Being the country’s leading newspaper which has helped the municipality so much, it is, therefore, appropriate for me to show my appreciation to the newspaper," Mr Appaw-Gyasi said.
The MCE described the Editor's visit as a way of deepening the longstanding cordial relations that had existed between the assembly and the GCGL.
Accomplishment
Touching on development projects in the municipality for the past six years that he had been in office, Mr Appaw-Gyasi said a lot had been accomplished and mentioned the Nsokwao Drainage Project which had reduced flooding in the area.
Others, which had also been completed, the MCE stated, were the assembly's Administrative Block, the
Zongo Market and classroom blocks at Simpoamensa and Nyamekrom, among others.
Apart from that, he indicated that the assembly was constructing a building to house the area's district court, as well as the Jackson Park Redevelopment Project to face-lift the Koforidua township.
Cooperation
Mr Asmah, who was highly elated about the MCE's appreciation of the GCGL, indicated that his visit to the President's representative in the municipality was to enable him to find out the level of cooperation between his outfit and the assembly.
That, he said, would also enable him to ascertain the extent of coverage by the newspaper in the municipality and the region as a whole.
Mr Asmah was full of praises for the MCE and the entire assembly for the strides made so far to improve the socio-economic development of the municipality.
