City of Miami Gardens honours Nana Ato Arthur

Daily Graphic Politics Mar - 10 - 2023 , 08:37

The City of Miami Gardens, in Florida in the United States of America, has set aside February 27 every year to celebrate the Head of the Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur Day.

The honour was bestowed on him based on his over 30 years of unblemished working experience in public service and his immense contributions that have tremendously moved public service in Ghana to a high pedestal.

The Mayor of the City of Miami Gardens, Rodney Harris, who made the proclamation noted that there were many positions held and continued to be held by Nana Ato Arthur in public service, which was a motivational factor for the proclamation.

Presentation

Mr Harris, on behalf of the City Council, presented a plaque with a citation to Nana Ato Arthur at a ceremony on February 27, 2023, in the City of Miami Gardens.

It read: “Here in the City of Miami we are happy to celebrate Hon. Ing. Dr Nana Ato Arthur, his achievements inspire us to move forward boldly in the pursuit of selflessness and service and now, therefore I, Rodney Harris along with my colleagues on behalf of the City Council, Vice Mayor Katrina Wilson, Shannan Ighadara, Linda Julien and Robert Stephens111, do hereby proclaim in the City of Miami Gardens the 27th day of February 2023, Honourable Ing. Dr Nana Ato Arthur Day.”

Appreciation

Nana Ato Arthur, for his part, commended the Council of the City of Miami Gardens for the honour done him.

He called for a Sister-City partnership between Komend -Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality and the City of Miami Gardens.

He reiterated the need for Small Business Partnership between Ghana and Miami.

Nana Ato Arthur called on Miami to explore investment opportunities in Ghana and also help build the capacity of staff of Local Government Service.