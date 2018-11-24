Bono East launches campaign towards creation of Region

The chiefs and people in the proposed Bono East Region have launched a campaign to encourage prospective voters in the area to fully participate and vote “Yes” to ensure the creation of the region during the upcoming referendum towards the creation of more administrative regions in the country.
In attendance were all paramount chiefs of the area, the 11 municipal and district chief executives, Coalition of MPs from the area, the clergy, market women and a section of people from all walks of life.
Wearing branded T-shirts with the inscription: “Support the creation of Bono East Region”, the enthusiastic crowd, comprising the youth and the aged, who converged on the Bonokyempem Hall at Techiman danced to brass band music and openly declared their support for the creation of the new region.
Addressing the people, the Omanhene of the Techiman Traditional Area, Osaedeayo Ameyaw Akumfi IV, said the Bono East catchment area had a vast fertile arable land that could support the development of the area should it have its own administrative region.
He explained that currently, cash crops such as cocoa, cashew nut and mango were the main cash crops grown in the area in addition to food crops such as yam, cassava, plantain, cocoyam, maize and rice.
Osagyefo Akumfi said the Bono East area was also endowed with a lot of tourist attraction sites such as the Buabeng Fiama Monkey Sanctuary, the Kintampo Waterfalls, the Fulla Waterfalls and the Dija Forest Reserve.
He explained that the importance of the creation of the Bono East Region was for effective governance and development, urging all eligible voters to come out in their numbers on the day of the referendum to vote “Yes” to ensure the creation of the region in order to enhance more development and also create more jobs.
For his part, the Chairman of the Coalition of Chiefs for Bono East, Nana Baffour Twi Brempong, appealed to eligible voters to treat the upcoming referendum with all the seriousness it deserved.
Nana Brempong explained that while 50 per cent of all the eligible voters in the area should cast their vote on the day, 80 per cent of the votes should be “Yes” to satisfy the constitutional demand for the creation of a new region.
“That is why it is very important for all of us to be apostles of the creation of the Bono East Region by embarking on a house-to-house campaign for the exercise,” he stated.
The Executive Secretary of the Coalition of Chiefs of Bono East, Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, commended the paramount chiefs of the area for endorsing the petition sent to the President for the creation of the Bono East Region in a matter of hours.
The Coalition of Municipal and District Chief Executives and Members of Parliament from the area also urged prospective voters to vote in favour of the creation of the Bono East Region.
