Be vigilant at polling stations, collation centres - Mahama urges NDC members

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be vigilant at polling stations and collation centres in the next general election.
That, he said, was the only way to ensure victory for the NDC.
Tour ends
He made the call at a stakeholder meeting at Juaboso in the Western North Region at the end of his ‘thank you' tour to that part of the country.
Former President Mahama has been on a thank you tour of the middle belt; namely, Bono East, Bono, Ahafo and Western North regions.
Mr Mahama commended residents of the region for their unflinching support for the NDC and said the party would win any election that was free and fair.
He asked the rank and file of the party at the Akontombra Constituency to remain united to win back that parliamentary seat in the next election.
"Let's ensure the figures from the various polling stations are a true reflection of the results that will be declared. I have decided to be a polling agent in future elections," he added.
No intimidation
For her part, the 2020 NDC Running Mate to the presidential candidate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, urged supporters at the grassroots to ensure that the party won all parliamentary seats in the region.
She lauded the leadership of the party for recognising the role of women in society and accepting her as the running mate to Mr Mahama in the past election.
The General Secretary, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, called on the people to bring the NDC back to power to fight corruption.
- GNA.