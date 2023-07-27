Be decorous in your campaign - NPP Savannah Regional Chairman urges aspirants

Daily Graphic Politics Jul - 27 - 2023 , 06:12

The Savannah Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana, popularly known as Professor Kalamonia, has made a passionate appeal to all the 10 presidential aspirants to be decorous in their campaign to maintain the unity of the party.

He urged all the aspirants to be guided by the breaking the ‘8’ mantra and concentrate their campaigns on strategies that will unite the party after the internal contest.

"I'm joining the numerous calls by well-meaning sympathisers of the great NPP to the aspirants to conduct their campaigns in a decorous manner devoid of insults and vulgar language.

We in the Savannah Region remain united and resolute in contributing our quota towards the historic victory of the party come 2024, hence I would like to call on all aspirants once again, to present to us their messages that in the end, will make our party remain united behind the victorious candidate for us to break the 8 with ease," he said.

Alhaji Sulemana made the appeal in a statement to congratulate all the 10 presidential aspirants after they were approved by the National Council for the party’s special delegates conference (Special Electoral College) slated for August 26, 2023.

It is to shortlist five out of the 10 aspirants for the national delegates congress to elect a presidential candidate for the party for the 2024 general election.

The 10 aspirants are Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Kwadwo Poku, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

The rest are Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie; Joe Ghartey, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Impartial

Alhaji Sulemana said all 10 presidential hopefuls were welcome to the Savannah Region and urged the delegates there to be impartial in handling them.

“While welcoming each and every one of them to the region as they begin their campaigns across the country, I entreat them to ensure their campaigns are decorous and focus on strategies that will help the party to break the eight.

The party remains united under my leadership in contributing our quota towards breaking the '8', and I expect likewise from all the aspirants during and after the flagbearer race,” he said.

Alhaji Suleman said the NPP in no doubt remained a formidable force going into the 2024 general election and thus emphasised the need for all 10 aspirants to take solemn from the holy Quran chapter 3 verse 26, after the race.

“Say: 'O God, Lord of all dominion! Thou grants dominion unto whom Thou willeth, and takes away dominion from whom Thou willeth, and Thou exalts whom Thou willeth, and abases whom Thou willeth in Thy hand is all good. Verily, Thou hast the power to will anything."