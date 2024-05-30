Featured

Bawumia's progressive ideas must bear fruit for the nation - President of Volta Regional House of Chiefs

GraphicOnline Politics May - 30 - 2024 , 22:06

The President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Togbe Hodo IV, has expressed confidence in the vision and policies of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to transform Ghana.

Reacting to Dr. Bawumia's presentation to the Volta Regional House of Chiefs on Thursday during a meeting in Ho, Togbe Hodo IV, who is also the Paramount Chief of Anfoega Traditional Area, stated that Dr. Bawumia's delivery has the potential to move Ghana forward.

Urging the House and the nation to embrace Dr. Bawumia's ideas, Togbe Hodo IV highlighted that the Vice President's "progressive ideas" ought to be implemented for the country's progress.

"We have all heard the very progressive and forward-thinking ideas and thoughts that have characterised this visit of His Excellency the Vice President," said Togbe Hodo IV.

"You and I agree that this country needs to move forward. We need progress; we need economic development. Let us listen carefully and ponder all these suggestions that the Vice President has made. I am not suggesting any partisanship as far as this is concerned. I am talking about the country called Ghana. We need Ghana to move forward. These progressive ideas ought to bear fruit for this nation," he added.

"We have had independence for over 60 years and have little to show for it. Therefore, when we have progressive ideas brought to the table, we should eschew partisanship and listen carefully to see how best we can move forward as a nation with these ideas."

"It doesn't matter who wears the hat. The important thing is that this country is going forward. Therefore, we should all embrace these positive ideas. I am optimistic that there is hope for this country."

"Let us all buy into that perception of hope and live it as a dream so that future generations will not point accusing fingers at us when we are gone. If we are not careful, they will exhume our bodies and burn them for not being progressive in our thoughts," said the Paramount Chief, as he wished Dr. Bawumia and the nation well on behalf of the House.