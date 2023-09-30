Bawumia will collapse NPP- Ken Agyapong

Presidential aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, is of the view that Vice Presidential Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will collapse the party.

For him, the actions of the Vice President, who is also contesting the flagbearer slot, could undermine the unity of the party.

Speaking at his Showdown Walk in Kumasi today, Saturday, September 30, 2023, Ken claimed that the Vice President has created so much fear in the party such that everyone was afraid to speak up.

He said some of them will not sit down for some individuals in the party to collapse the party for their selfish gains.

"Bawumia will collapse the NPP party," he said, adding "Bawumia is collapsing the NPP party."

For Ken Agyapong, the party's delegates will speak in the party's upcoming election to redeem the party from collapse, saying "Men will speak in November 4 ...."

The NPP will hold its delegates conference on November 4, 2023, to elect the flagbearer of the party to lead the party into the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Ken Agyapong placed second to Vice President Bawumia in the party's August Super Delegates conference.