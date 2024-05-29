Previous article: EC to lay fresh bill before Parliament for Ghana Card as sole identity for voter registration

Featured

Bawumia to TUC: I have demonstrated strong commitment to fighting corruption through systems

Graphic Online Politics May - 29 - 2024 , 15:28

The Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has asserted his strong commitment to fighting corruption, describing it as a canker impeding the nation's development.

At a meeting with the leadership and members of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Accra on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, Dr. Bawumia stated that corruption in the public sector is widespread and cannot be addressed through mere lip service.

To effectively combat corruption, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the need for robust systems and the political will to take action against those engaged in corrupt practices, despite the systems in place.

"Corruption stalls our development, and I am very committed to fighting it. I have demonstrated my commitment to fighting corruption over the years," Dr. Bawumia said.

"To fight corruption effectively, I believe we have to put in place systems that fight corruption. It is the way to go."

Dr. Bawumia provided examples of how the systems he has helped implement are aiding in the fight against corruption, particularly in exposing identity fraud and public payroll fraud.

"The system we have put in place is helping us a lot to do so much in terms of corruption and saving money," Dr. Bawumia added, highlighting millions of savings by the Controller and Accountant General, National Service Secretariat, DVLA, the ports, and other government agencies.

"If you look at the digitalisation and the systems we are putting in place, they are helping a lot."

Dr. Bawumia also revealed how, as President, he intends to use blockchain technology across government transactions to prevent corrupt practices.

"Above all these, there should also be the political will to prosecute those who engage in acts of corruption, regardless of which party they belong to," he added.