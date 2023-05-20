Basoah to be buried today

Daniel Kenu Politics May - 20 - 2023 , 12:07

The late New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the Kumawu constituency, Philip Atta Basoah, who died on March 13, 2023, will be buried today.

A high-powered delegation from both the majority and minority sides of Parliament are billed to attend the funeral at Kumawu, in the Ashanti Region, to pay their last respects to their former colleague who died suddenly. He was one of the three absentee MPs during a crucial vote to confirm President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial appointees a day after his death.

Party representation

A strong party representation, including the Ashanti regional chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), is expected to grace the occasion.

Ahead of the funeral, former President, John Dramani Mahama, led a delegation yesterday to the area to campaign for the party’s parliamentary candidate in the upcoming by-election, scheduled for Tuesday.

Statement

A statement issued by the special aide to the former President, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, said the leadership of NDC had been in the constituency supporting the candidate, Akwasi Amankwa, and his executives in the campaign.

The statement said former President Mahama is joining the national chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and others, already on the ground, to lend his support to the campaign.

He was expected to have called on the chief of Kumawu, before meeting various groups to campaign.

And on Sunday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is also expected to lead a team from the Jubilee House and party faithful to crown the moment and mobilise support for the NPP candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim.

Mr Anim, 38, and a Chartered Accountant, won the NPP primary on Sunday, April 23, after polling 195 votes as against his closest rival and the only female in the five-man race, Obaapa Ama Serwah, who polled 181 votes.

Kwaku Duah, a former NPP member who went independent in the last parliamentary election at Kumawu, is also contesting the Kumawu by-election.

Profile of Basoah

Philip Atta Basoah, 53, was a member of the seventh and eight Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

He entered Parliament in 2012 and held onto the seat in subsequent elections until his sudden demise.

Before entering Parliament, he was the project coordinator of the Ghana Education Service in the Ashanti Region.

He was also the District Chief Executive at the ministry of local government for the Sekyere East District from 2005 to 2009.

The late Basoah was once a tutor at the Agogo Senior High School.