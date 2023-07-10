Ayikoi Otoo reaffirms 'Aduro wo so' on Alan

Beatrice Laryea Politics Jul - 10 - 2023 , 06:24

Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Nii Ayikoi Otoo has urged delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to vote for flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyermanten to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

Ayikoi Otoo made the call on Friday, July 7, during a tour of the Greater Accra Region as part of Mr. Kyeremanten’s cluster delegates-durbar meetings.

Addressing delegates at the Atomic Park in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Nii Ayikoi Otoo, who also served as Ghana's High Commissioner to Canada recently, reiterated Mr. Kyeremanten’s political history including the important role played by the former Trade Minister in the formation of the NPP and reaffirmed the “Aduro wo so” tag on him.

Setting the records straight about the deep-seated commitment of Mr. Kyeremanten, he said: “As a conservative party that rewards loyalty, longevity and commitment, such quality is very paramount in the selection of the party's presidential candidate.”

“Both Presidents J.A. Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo benefitted from such conservative orientation of the NPP and that orderliness, made the choices of Kufuor and Akufo-Addo very succinct and clear for delegates when the two were contesting for the NPP presidential race,” he told delegates.

He continued: “The Kufuor, Akufo Addo stories did not occur by default. They were part of the conservative disposition of the NPP, which has evolved from a convention that the party rewards long serving officials.”

Other speakers

Speaking at the event, Mrs Patricia Appeagyei, former mayor of Kumasi, also underscored the inclusive nature of Mr. Kyeremanten’s campaign.

She charged every delegate of NPP to take charge of the campaign to help Mr. Kyeremanten win to bring honour to the party.

Taking his turn, Mr. Kyeremanten insisted that he remained the only hope for the NPP to break the eight-year political cycle in the country.

Mr. Alan Kyeremanten (second left) responding to cheers at the event

"I am the only one that can win Greater Accra, Central, Western and Volta Regions for the NPP as the people of these regions are rooting for me to become the flagbearer of the NPP in 2024,” he opined.

“As I said, delegates must not only look at their personal benefits but the wider interest of members who put them there,” he added.

He pledged to enhance the welfare and opportunities for constituency executives when given the nod to lead the party to victory in the national election.

Background

The NPP is expected to hold a special conference of 900 delegates to trim down the number of its presidential aspirants from nine to five, ahead of its National Congress on u 4, 2023.

Over 200,000 delegates will vote to choose the party’s flagbearer to lead the party to the 2024 general elections.