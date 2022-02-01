Assin North MP dragged to Supreme Court to stop holding himself as legislator

The embattled National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Assin North, Mr James Gyakye Quayson, has been dragged to the Supreme Court for the court to stop him from holding himself as a legislator.
A resident of Assin Breku, Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, who secured a judgement from the Cape Coast High Court nullifying the election of Mr Quayson on the basis that he held a Canadian citizenship, wants an injunction from the apex restraining him from holding himself as an MP.
The plaintiff argues that despite the judgement of the Cape Coast High Court, Mr Gyakye continues to parade himself as a sitting MP.
He is also seeking an interpretation of Article 94(2)(a) of the 1992 Constitution which bars a person owing allegiance to another country from contesting as an MP, the same constitutional provision the High Court used to nullify the election.
The defendants in the case are Mr Quayson, the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Attorney-General.
The Supreme Court was expected to hear the case today but had to adjourn it indefinitely after it came up that Mr Quayson had not been served with the court process.