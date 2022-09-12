Asogli State on Ken Agyapong’s official invitation to Yam festival and the 'U-turn'

The Secretary to the Asogli State Council, Stephen Tetteh has accepted responsibility for what he says was an “administrative lapse”, which caused him to send an invitation letter to the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for the Yam Festival in Ho last week.
When Mr Agyapong responded to the invitation and attended the festival last Friday, his homage was rejected.
In a letter dated July 25, 2022, the Asogli State Council per an invitation letter signed by Stephen Tetteh as Secretary, extended an invitation to Mr Agyapong to join them at Ho for the yam festival.
Below is a copy of the letter
HON. KENNEDY OHENE AGYAPONG
BOARD CHAIRMAN
GHANA FAS COMPANY LIMITED
HEADQUARTERS
ACCRA
Dear Sir,
INVITATION TO 2022 ASOGLI STATE TE ZÃ (YAM FESTIVAL) CELEBRATION
The Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV, Chiefs and people of Asogli State in the Ho Municipality will, as usual, celebrate their annual Te Zà (Yam Festival) this year under the theme "LET'S ESCHEW GREED, UNITE FOR PEACE, DEVELOPMENT AND PROSPERITY."
Various cultural, tourism and sporting activities, symposia on chieftaincy Institution and investment opportunities have been planned for the celebration from 6th August to 11th September 2022.
The Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV, Asogli State Council and the Festival Planning Committee have the pleasure to invite you to witness the Sitting-In State of Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV on Friday 9th September and the climax of the festival which is the Grand Durbar on Saturday 10th September 2022 at 10:00am at Jubilee Park, Ho.
We hope that you will make time out of your tight schedule to celebrate with us.
Yours sincerely,
ASOGLI STATE COUNCIL
Secretary
(Stephen Tetteh)
But when Mr Agyapong arrived at the durbar grounds on Friday, he was denied the opportunity to greet the Agbogbomedia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV.
The chiefs told him his gift will not be accepted and his homage was not needed.
Mr Agyapong thanked them and moved away.
Following public discussions on the development, the said letter inviting Mr Agyapong has been shared on social media [shown above].
Secretary’s explanation
Responding to the issues, the Secretary to the Asogli State, Stephen Tetteh in a statement dated Monday, September 12, 2022 explained that the leadership of the Asogli State Council disapproved of Mr Agyapong’s invitation, but an administrative lapse on his part “resulted in the sending of an invitation letter to Mr. Agyapong. I apologize to both the Asogli State Council and Mr. Agyapong.”
PRESS STATEMENT
RE: REJECTION OF GIFTS FROM HON. MR. KENNEDY AGYAPONG
I have read many reports and comments on the above subject matter and would like to explain as follows:
Honourable Mr. Kennedy Agyapong requested, through his representatives, for an invitation to attend some programmes of the 2022 Asogli Te a (Yam Festival).
The leadership of the Asogli State Council however disapproved of it because of several loose comments and utterances he had made which the Council viewed as unbecoming of an Honourable Member of Ghana's Parliament, The following are some statements or headlines of stories featuring uncomplimentary and insulting statements made by Mr.
Agyapong, for which he has shown no remorse:
1. April 24 2009:
"Togbe Afede is a shameless opportunist"
2. April 18 2012:
"I declare war in this country"
3. November 7. 2018:
"Togbe Afede is corrupt, he supervised fraudulent withdrawal of 31 million cedis from NIB"
4. November 8. 2018:
"Togbe Afede is ethnocentric and an NDC stooge, his name can never intimidate me"
5. November 13, 2018:
"Even the President cannot stop me from chasing Togbe Afede out as NIB Board Chairman"
In view of the above, I accept responsibility for the administrative lapse which resulted in the sending of an invitation letter lo Mr. Agyapong. I apologize to both the Asogli State Council and Mr. Agyapong.
Stephen Tetteh
Secretary
Meanwhile, the palace spokesman for Togbe Afede XIV last Friday told Graphic Online that the Assin Central MP and New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful's homage and gift was rejected at the Asogli Palace because, some sub-chiefs and elders made it clear to him that the Agbogbomefia was not ready to accept any homage whatsoever from him.
Mr Agyapong had turned up at the Asogli Palace at Ho-Bankoe on Friday to pay homage to the Agbogbomefia of Asogli, Togbe Afede XIV, a day prior to the Te Za (yam festival) grand durbar, but he was not allowed to do so.
His gift to the Agbogbomefia was rejected.
Left with no other option, Mr Agyapong who was seen sitting close to the Volta Regional NPP Chairman, Kafui Woanya, then waved good-bye to a section of the gathering and left the palace, reports Graphic Online’s Volta Regional Correspondent, Alberto Mario Noretti, who was at the Palace.
Later, palace spokesman told Graphic Online that the decision to reject Mr Agyapong’s gifts of homage was based on “his gross lack of respect” for the Agbogbomefia.