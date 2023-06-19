Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku
Apraku's 'incomplete' presidential nomination forms rejected by NPP Elections Committee

The presidential nomination forms of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku has been rejected by the party's Elections Committee because it is "incomplete."

Dr Konadu Apraku had tried to file the incomplete nomination forms on Monday [June 19, 2023] but the elections committee, rejected it and asked him to go and complete and re-submit.

The former Member of Parliament for Offinso North in the Ashanti Region and former Trade and Industry Minister was the first person to have gotten to the party headquarters ahead of another competitor, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, on Monday morning.

However, after meeting the party’s Elections Committee, Dr Apraku was asked to come another day as his forms were not complete.

The deadline for filing is Saturday, June 24, 2023.

The cost of picking the nomination forms is GH¢50,000 while that of the filing is a non refundable amount of GH¢300,000

