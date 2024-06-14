Anyaa-Sowutuom: NPP’s fortress - Poor roads, drainage system

Samuel Duodu Politics Jun - 14 - 2024

With a voter population of 140,527 per the 2023 registration exercise conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC), the Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency in the Greater Accra Region is considered to be one of the constituencies with the highest number of voters in the country.

The only constituency in the Ga Central Municipality, it boasts 54 communities, 13 electoral areas and 295 polling centres. It was carved out of the Weija-Gbawe Constituency in 2012 and has remained a stronghold of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) that has been winning both the presidential and parliamentary elections since then.

That notwithstanding, the national elections in the constituency have been keen and interesting. The main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the other political parties field candidates regularly to contest the parliamentary seat.

In the 2012 presidential election, the then candidate of the NPP and now President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, won with 51,854 votes, representing 63.49 per cent, with former President John Mahama of the NDC obtaining 29,312 votes, representing 35.89 per cent.

The other presidential candidates in that election were Paa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), who got 344 votes, representing 0.42 per cent; Abu Sakara of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) - 67 votes (0.08 per cent); Henry Herbert Lartey of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) - 59 votes (0.07 per cent); Kwasi Addai Odike, United Front Party (UFP) - 16 votes (0.02 per cent); Hassan Ayariga of the People’s National Convention (PNC) - 13 votes (0.02 per cent), and Jacob Osei Yeboah, an Independent candidate - 10 votes (0.01 per cent).

Again in the 2016 general election, President Akufo-Addo won in the constituency with 54,414 votes, representing 69.11 per cent votes, while former President Mahama of the NDC obtained 23,811 votes, representing 30.24 per cent; Paa Kwesi Nduom (PPP) - 416 votes (0.53 per cent); Ivor K. Greenstreet (CPP) - 53 votes (0. 07 per cent); Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, National Democratic Party (NDP) - 27 votes (0.03 per cent); Dr Edward Mahama (PNC) - 12 votes (0.02 per cent), and Jacob Osei Yeboah (Independent) - 4 votes (0.01 per cent).

The 2020 presidential election saw President Akufo-Addo of the NPP winning again with 65,321 votes, representing 64.67 per cent, former President Mahama (NDC) secured 34,836, representing 34.49 per cent; Christian K. Andrews of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) obtained 654 votes (0.65 per cent); Ivor K. Greenstreet (CPP) - 73 votes (0.07 per cent); Percival K. Akpaloo, Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) - 32 votes (0.03 per cent); Brigitte A. Dzogbenuku (PPP) - 29 votes (0.03 per cent); Akua Donkor, Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) - 22 votes (0.02 pr cent); Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings (NDP) - 22 votes (0.02 per cent); Alfred K.A. Walker, Independent - 11 votes (0.01 per cent); Hassan Ayariga, All People’s Congress (APC) - 7 votes (0.01 per cent); Henry H. Lartey (GCPP) - 5 votes (0.00 per cent), and David A.A. Apasera (PNC) - 2 votes (0.00 per cent).

Parliamentary elections

In the 2012 parliamentary election, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the current Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, who contested on the ticket of the NPP, won with 51,196 votes, representing 63.41 per cent, while Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu of the NDC secured 29,536 votes, representing 36.59 per cent. Ruth Quaye (PPP) - zero vote (0.00 per cent); Ernest Appah Afram (CPP) - zero vote (0.00 per cent); and Emmanuel Ashalley (NDP) - zero vote (0.00 per cent).

Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi — NPP MP for Anyaa-Sowutuom

In the 2016 parliamentary election, Ms Botchwey of the NPP won again with 54,165 votes, representing 69.06 per cent. The NDC presented a new candidate in the person of David Nii Abossey Braide who obtained 23,304, representing 29.71 per cent, while Yussif Abdul-Rahman of PPP had 723 votes (0.92 per cent) and David Kabutey - 243 votes (0.31per cent ).

However, Ms Botchwey did not contest the 2020 NPP parliamentary primaries which was won by Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi. He went ahead to win the 2020 parliamentary election with 64,301, representing 64.73 per cent, while Emmanuel Adotey Allotey of the NDC obtained 34,315 votes, representing 34.55 per cent; Hannah Naana Cann (GUM) - 643 votes (0.65 per cent); Joyce Osei Owusu Larbie (CPP) - 72 votes (0.07 per cent); Samuel Afriyie Owusu (LPG) - zero vote (0.00 per cent), and Snyper Aikins (PNC) - zero vote (0.00 per cent).

Dr Adomako Kissi went for re-election in the January 2024 parliamentary primaries of the NPP but lost to Elder Emmanuel Tobbin, while the NDC retained its 2020 candidate, Mr Allotey.

Elder Tobbin, a Presiding Elder of the Church of Pentecost (COP), will slug it out with Mr Allotey in the 2024 parliamentary election.

Poll

An opinion poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics in the Anyaa-Sowutuom constituency in April, this year, indicated that Elder Tobbin of the NPP was leading the parliamentary race with 41.8 per cent, followed by Mr Allotey of the NDC with 31.9 per cent, while 10.1 per cent of the voters were undecided and 13.5 per cent abstained.

The polls revealed that the sitting NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Dr Adomako Kissi, won the seat in the 2020 elections with nearly a 30 per cent margin.

In an interaction with some NPP and NDC party faithful in the constituency, they were optimistic about their respective parties winning the seat.

The NPP supporters believed that with the work done by the ruling party and its aspirant, they would retain the seat, while the NDC supporters said with the present economic situation in the country they were poised to win the seat for the first time.

Concerns of residents

Although the Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency has benefited from some infrastructural development in the area of roads, drainage system, classroom blocks and the ongoing Agenda 111 Health facility, poor road network and drainage system still remain the major concerns for the electorate going into the December 7 election.

A visit by a Daily Graphic team to the constituency on Monday, June 10, 2024, reveale that some roads had been tarred, while others were ongoing.

However, the road from Auntie Aku to Dela Junction was in a deplorable state, coupled with a poor drainage system. A former Unit Committee member of the Auntie Aku Electoral Area who gave his name as Agya Osei said poor road network and drainage system remained a challenge to residents and called on the authorities to take steps to address them.

He also called for the construction of a classroom block and sanitary facilities for the Aunty Aku Municipal Assembly Basic School to address the issue of overcrowding in the classrooms and poor sanitation in the school.

Another resident of Auntie Aku, Samuel Asafo-Adjei, also expressed concern over the poor nature of the road and the drainage system from the Deseret Hospital junction to Auntie Aku last stop.

A resident of Ablekuma Abease, Evelyn Ampofo, also lamented the poor road network and drainage system in the area and appealed for an urgent solution.

Local authority

When the Daily Graphic contacted the Ga Central Municipal Assembly on the concerns raised by residents, A Deputy Development Planning Officer, Briamah Sulemana, said per the community needs assessment conducted for the 2022-2025 medium-term plan, roads and drainage system were the major issues.

He said the Assembly was taking steps through its share of the District Assemblies Common Fund, Internally Generated Funds and Government of Ghana funding to help address the issue.

He said the total road network of the municipality was 654 kilometres (km), out of which 59 km had been tarred, with the remaining 595 km yet to be tarred.

Education

The constituency has one public Senior High School (SHS) - Odorgonno SHS - 17 public and over 500 private basic schools, as well as two private universities, namely Pentecost University and Maranatha University College.

The six-unit classroom block at Odorgonno SHS with a ten-seater washroom

Health

The constituency has a municipal clinic and three Community-based Health Planning Service (CHPS Compounds) to meet the health needs of the people.

An Agenda ’111’ hospital project at Auntie Aku

MP

The incumbent NPP MP, Dr Adomako Kissi, told the Daily Graphic that with the Agenda 111 Hospital being 70 per cent complete, it would help improve healthcare services in the constituency.

He said he had constructed a six-unit classroom block with 10-seater washrooms for Odorgonno SHS, while efforts were being made for the computerisation of the school in collaboration with the Ministries of Education, Communications and Digitalisation.

Dr Adomako Kissi mentioned some of the roads that had been completed as the Heaven Church, Anyaa Zonal Council to Auntie Aku, Puma to Sowutuom, Onyinase, and the Pentecost University-Israel-Lomnava roads.

He also mentioned his flagship annual free health screening held in December every year in the 13 electoral areas of the constituency as a way of meeting the health needs of his constituents.

Dr Adomako Kissi said he had also organised a career fair for the youth in the constituency in collaboration with 26 government and non-governmental organisations to help address youth unemployment and a National Fire Safety training for over 200 youth with some of them being recruited into the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

The Anyaa-Sowutuom MP said with his hard work which is visible, coupled with that of the government and his cordial relationship with the party's parliamentary aspirant, the NPP would retain the seat.

Aspirants

Elder Tobbin, an entrepreneur and philanthropist who is seeking to represent the people of Anyaa-Sowutuom, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Ascot Pharmacy.

Emmanuel Adotey Allotey — NDC parliamentary aspirant for Anyaa-Sowutuom

Elder, as he is affectionately called, served as a member of the Council of Elders of the NPP in the constituency and is currently the chairman of Council of Patrons of the party, as well as a Patron to various identifiable groups within the constituency due to his passion and dedication towards youth development.

He said before becoming the parliamentary aspirant of the NPP, he had contributed enormously towards the development of the constituency in all sectors.

That, he said, included but was not limited to the construction of a two-unit classroom block at the Odorgonno Model School, two bridges at Agape and Awoshie, donated medical logistics to the Ga Central Health Directorate, paid mock examination fees for all students within the municipality, and gave out interest-free loans to some market women and men.

In addition to the above, he said his company, Ascot Pharmacy, situated within the constituency, had over 200 staff who were all residents of Anyaa-Sowutuom.

"As a self-motivated and visionary leader, I seek to transform the constituency through a well laid down plan which I have categorised under two broad areas, namely Constituency Development and Human Development," he said.

Under these, he said, he sought to improve on the infrastructure deficit of the constituency such as roads, drainage system, health, education, sanitation, market, and develop the human resource of the constituency to harness their skills for the development of the constituency.

NDC

The NDC parliamentary aspirant, Mr Allotey, who is contesting the seat for the second time (2020 and 2024) holds a Master of Business Administration Degree in Finance.

Elder Emmanuel Tobbin — NPP parliamentary aspirant for Anyaa-Sowutuom

He said he would provide visible leadership, jobs and a skills training centre for the youth, as well as a micro credit centre for women.

Mr Allotey said he would also embark on community development initiatives and educational projects when given the nod to represent the good people of Anyaa-Sowutuom in the next Parliament.

Demographics

The Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency, with a total population of 332,232, made up of 161,592 males, representing 48.6 per cent, and 170,640 females, representing 51.4 per cent, shares boundaries with the Trobu, Ablekuma North and Weija-Gbawe constituencies.

Some of the communities within the constituency are Sowutuom, Anyaa, Auntie Aku, Olebu, Ablekuma, Agape, Tabora, Santa Maria, Israel, 6 to 6, Chantan, and Lomnava, among others.

The main economic activities of the constituents are commerce and formal sector jobs in education, health and finance. Others are into artisanship, while a few are into agriculture.