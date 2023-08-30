Alan Kyerematen condemns assault on campaign coordinator

Daily Graphic Politics Aug - 30 - 2023 , 06:11

A flag bearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has condemned the alleged assault on his campaign coordinator for the North-East Region during the party’s Super Delegates Conference last Saturday.

He criticised the alleged mob manhandling of his campaign coordinator, Ali Zakaria, describing the incident as a display of total indiscipline and inappropriate behaviour within the NPP.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Mr Kyerematen conveyed his surprise at the occurrence during the Super Delegates Conference.

Mr Kyerematen equally expressed his deep sorrow about the brutal assault on his campaign coordinator.

This, he said, was an indelible blot on the integrity of the internal democratic process within the NPP, and wished him a speedy recovery, God’s manifold blessings, assuring him and his family of his unwavering support.

The former Trade and Industry Minister underscored the contrast of a party aiming to maintain decency and unity within its ranks, and yet facing such misconduct during a crucial election for leadership.

Values

“We all joined the NPP because of our commitment to the values of the party but what is happening clearly shows that this is not what we bargained for by joining the party,” he said.

Mr Kyerematen insisted that such behaviour could not be accepted, and raised concerns about how the party would manage the upcoming election on November 4.

“I’m not going to tolerate this kind of behaviour, it doesn’t make sense and when we cannot conduct ourselves as a family trying to select a leader in a peaceful and organised manner, how do we intend to be able to do the same kind of process when we have two hundred thousand plus people gathered,” the former Trade and Industry Minister lamented.

The NPP flag bearer aspirant asserted that the party should not “put a shine on this kind of incident”, stressing that he was frankly disturbed about the incident.

Meanwhile, another aspirant, Kwadwo Poku, has also condemned the assault on Kyerematen’s campaign coordinator, calling on the party leadership to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.