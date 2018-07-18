Graphic Online

Akufo-Addo on a 7-day tour of 3 regions of the north

BY: Graphic.com.gh

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will from Thursday, July 19 to Wednesday, July 25, 2018, embark on a 7-day tour of the Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions.

The tour comes on the heels of the President’s recent 3-day tour of the Volta Region, having visited earlier in the year, the Brong Ahafo and Western
Regions.

A statement issued by the Jubilee House Communications Bureau said the week-long tour will see the President visit the Bolgatanga Central, Bolgatanga East, Navrongo Central, Builsa North, Bunkpurugu, Nalerigu, Gambaga, Walewale, Tamale Central, Karaga, Savelugu, Tolon, Yapei Kusawgu, Damongo, Wa Central, Daffiama/Buise/Issa, and Jirapa constituencies.

Beginning from the Upper East Region, President Akufo-Addo, will, in the two-day tour, inspect ongoing work on the Bongo-Balungu-Namoo-Zorko road; visit the 1-village-1-dam project site at Kuyellingo, in Bongo; inspect ongoing work on the Navrongo-Chuchuliga-Sandema Road; cut the sod for the construction of a new district police headquarters; and interact with chiefs and traditional rulers, amongst others.

Whilst in the Northern Region, from Saturday, July 21, 2018, to Monday, July 23, 2018, President Akufo-Addo is expected to cut the sod for the construction of the Nasia-Janga Road; inspect ongoing works on the Nalerigu/Gambaga town roads; cut the sod for the 1-village-1-dam Integrated Agriculture with Renewable Energy for
Poverty Eradication (IAREPE) project in Savelugu; cut the sod for the construction of a district hospital in Tolon, and also inspect ongoing works in the construction of a warehouse there as well.


The President will also commission the Motor king assembly plant at Lamashegu, cut the sod for the construction of an accident and emergency centre at Yapei/Kusawgu, and will interact with Chiefs and traditional rulers in Damongo, Buknkrugu, and Nalerigu/Gambaga.

In the Upper West Region, the President is expected to commission the new Upper West Regional House of Chiefs building; commission the new library/Amatrol laboratory complex of the Wa polytechnic; inspect ongoing works at the construction of a multi-purpose Youth Development Centre in Wa; inspect ongoing works on the Wa-Han road; and commission projects at the Ullo Senior High School in Jirapa.

The President will end the tour on Wednesday July 25, the statement said.

