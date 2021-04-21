Akufo-Addo names 39 Deputy Ministers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has submitted to Parliament a list of 39 Deputy Minister nominees and one Minister of State.
The list was submitted Wednesday, April 21, 2021 to the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.
Parliament is to vet and approve or disapprove the nominees for appointment.
They are to serve in 24 portfolios.
Among the nominees included a former deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Charles Adu-Boahen who has now been elevated to the position of Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.
The names were contained in a press release signed by the Acting Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Mr Eugene Arhin.
Below is a copy of the list: