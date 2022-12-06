Agyeman-Rawlings urges MMDAs to promote urban agriculture

The Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle Constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to work towards the promotion of urban agriculture.
She said that when done, it would contribute towards improving the country’s food supply chain.
Dr Agyeman-Rawlings made the call when the Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) held an event to celebrate the 38th Farmers’ Day last Friday.
The celebration was on the theme “Accelerating Agricultural Development through Value Addition”.
Value addition
Speaking on the theme, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings said value addition in the agriculture sector was long overdue, stating that it would help accelerate agricultural development.
She explained that the food supply chain was badly affected globally by the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that it was important for the country to produce its own food and add value to the produce.
“I will plead with our assembly to make provision for people who will like to have a piece of land where they can cultivate crops or rear animals within the urban centres that will not be a nuisance but will be a source of income and food to people.
“Farmers must also add value to their produce so that they can sell to the supermarkets and shops to reduce importation,” she said.
Dr Agyeman-Rawlings thanked farmers and fisherfolk who worked tirelessly to ensure there was enough food in the country while urging individuals to also work to contribute their quota.
“Let us ensure that we ourselves are self-sufficient, food security is part of our national security and can at least ensure that we are ticking out one item on the list of our national security strategy,” she said.
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of KoKMA, Samuel Adjei Tawiah, urged stakeholders and development partners to consider investing in agricultural commodities, which would not only ensure food availability all year round, but also reduce post-harvest losses and food shortages.
He encouraged people to enter into smart Urban Agriculture to explore open spaces available for agricultural purposes.
"Young people who are interested in urban farming must also venture into backyard and organic farming, which does not require the use of chemicals and a big size of land.
"Residents in the municipality can also venture into small household livestock farming where each household can rear a small number of livestock for economic and pleasure purposes," he added.
Awards
A 55-year-old fisherman, Stephen Nartey, was crowned the overall best farmer for the Klottey Korle Municipality. He has 32 years fishing experience and has six permanent staff and a registered canoe.
He was awarded a deep freezer, full piece waxprint cloth, two aluminium pans, one knapsack sprayer, 12 machetes and two field boots.
The other awardees included George Wellington, Best Livestock Farmer; Delight Apreku, Best Agricultural Extension Agent; Collins Adamptey, Best Crop Farmer; Joyce Badger, Best Fish Processor, and CMB/Abuja Market, Best Market.