Agona West MCE pledges quality leadership for development

The Municipal Chief Executive for Agona West in the Central Region, Mr Evans Addison Coleman, has assured residents that he will provide the requisite leadership devoid of partisanship for the development of the municipality.
“I am here to serve the people of Agona West irrespective of one’s political inclination or affiliation,” he stated.
Mr Coleman gave this assurance when he interacted with a section of the media in Agona Swedru as part of his stakeholder engagement since assuming office as the MCE.
The MCE, who was accompanied by the Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr Ishmael Nana Ogyefo, and the Municipal Finance Officer, Mr Poby Donkoh, used the meeting to solicit support from the media in the performance of his duties.
“I have strongly indicated that I am not here to do politics and that my goal and aspiration is to be a worthy representative of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and serve the people to the best of my ability,” he said.
No party colours
Mr Coleman noted that the assembly existed to initiate policies, programmes and execute developmental projects for the benefit of residents and not to carry out development projects for only people in areas who voted for the government.
He indicated that the work ahead was herculean hence the need for residents to put aside their party affiliations and come together to find lasting solutions to the challenges of the municipality.
“Let us all come together as residents of Agona West and support the municipal assembly in its quest to develop the municipality for the ultimate benefit of all” he said
Be partners
The MCE called on the media to be key partners towards the development of the municipality, saying “the assembly would need you to propagate the good works of government for the people to know”.
“I want you to be an important ally of the assembly so that we can work effectively and efficiently together for our mutual benefit,” he said.
On behalf of the media team, Mr Fiifi Davis of Despite Media, thanked the MCE for the interaction and assured him of the media’s support towards the development of the municipality.