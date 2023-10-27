Adwoa Safo
Adwoa Safo

‘We want change’ – Dome market women to Adwoa Safo

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics

The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya in Accra, Sarah Adwoa Safo has initiated moves to reconnect with her constituents but that is turning out to be difficult as a visit to the Dome market on Thursday turned out to be an unwelcome visit.

On Thursday, Adwoa Safo visited the Dome market to interact with market women but she was greeted with an unwelcome response.

Some of the market women expressed their displeasure at the MP, who they said had been missing in action 

Related: 

@faustinamodzifats

♬ original sound - Faustina Modzifa Tsali

There was a chorus of disapproval by the market women when Adwoa Safo extended a friendly handshake during her visit.

“Adwoa Safo, we want change”, “Adwoa Safo, we don’t want you again!” was what some of the market women were heard saying in a video from the visit which has been shared on social media.

News & Information you can trust.

Graphic Online, the digital news and media division of Graphic Communications Group Ltd, is Ghana’s largest, most credible, and oldest news provider, reaching millions of readers worldwide every day. GraphicOnline provides political,  business, entertainment, financial, national, and international news to audiences via desktop terminals and mobile apps.

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |