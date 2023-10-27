‘We want change’ – Dome market women to Adwoa Safo

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Oct - 27 - 2023 , 17:25

The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya in Accra, Sarah Adwoa Safo has initiated moves to reconnect with her constituents but that is turning out to be difficult as a visit to the Dome market on Thursday turned out to be an unwelcome visit.

On Thursday, Adwoa Safo visited the Dome market to interact with market women but she was greeted with an unwelcome response.

Some of the market women expressed their displeasure at the MP, who they said had been missing in action

Related:

There was a chorus of disapproval by the market women when Adwoa Safo extended a friendly handshake during her visit.

“Adwoa Safo, we want change”, “Adwoa Safo, we don’t want you again!” was what some of the market women were heard saying in a video from the visit which has been shared on social media.