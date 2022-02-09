Adaklu rejects nominee

The story was different for Adaklu, where the nominee, Mrs Juliana Kpedekpo, was rejected during the confirmation process.
Out of the total number of 19 members of the assembly, Mrs Kpedekpo got nine votes with 10 voting against, representing 47.36 per cent.
The Akatsi North and Adaklu District assemblies remained the only assemblies without substantiative DCEs following the rejection of the President’s nominees for those areas.
Mrs Kpedekpo is now the third nominee to suffer an outright rejection in a series after unsuccessful attempts by the Adaklu Assembly to endorse the first nominee, Mr Phanuel Kadey Donkor, who was re-nominated.
Mr Bright Kwame Nyatsikor was the second nominee who also suffered another outright rejection by members of the assembly on December 17, last year.
The Presiding Member of the assembly, Reverend Fred Agbogbo, in a message after the exercise, called for a broader consultation with the elders and stakeholders from the area before nominating someone to occupy the DCE position since things were not going the way it was supposed to go.
Mrs Kpedekpo holds an MSc in Accounting and Finance and is the Financial Secretary of the NPP in Adaklu.