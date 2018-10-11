Accra Mall ceiling crash "disturbing" – Akufo-Addo

BY: Graphic Online

President Nana Akufo-Addo says he is disturbed by the collapse of the ceiling of a section of the Accra Mall on Thursday, October 11, 2018. 

In a tweet, President Akufo-Addo encouraged Ghanaians “to work together to improve our maintenance culture”.

He further sympathised with the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

Three shoppers sustained minor injuries in the accident.


An eyewitness narrated that the situation resulted in panic and fear.

Anxious workers at the mall and hordes of shoppers ran helter-skelter for their lives.