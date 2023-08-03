2023 Mid-year Budget: PPP calls for reforms to turn economy around

Mohammed Fugu Politics Aug - 03 - 2023 , 06:58

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has called for urgent reforms in government expenditure such as targeting the reduction in the size of government and a review of non-performing policies draining the national coffers.

It also urged the government to demonstrate its commitment to the fight against corruption and ensure effective and efficient ways of revenue mobilisation to improve the financial position of the state.

Reacting to the Mid-year Budget Statement presented by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, in Parliament last Monday, a statement issued and signed by the National Secretary of the party, Remy Paa Kow Edmundson, said the poor performance of the economy, as experienced under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was a cause for worry.

“Ghanaians deserve a government that cares about the people, and only the wellbeing of the people is what matters,” the statement said.

Indicators

It said the PPP had taken notice of the Mid-year Budget Statement presented by the Finance Minister, which the minister described as a budget that had “turned the corner”.

“As a political party, we want Mr Ken Ofori Atta to tell Ghanaians, who pays the price for all the losses and shortfalls in the economic indicators provided in the mid-year budget statement which he described as “turned the corner?”

“ For example high inflation rate, high exchange rate, high interest rate, reduced economic growth, high debt to GDP ratio due to excessive borrowing, huge government expenditure due to a bloated government size, as well as corruption.

We want to know, who pays the price for all the recklessness?” the statement asked.

“The PPP wants to point out that these poor economic indices cannot mean the corner is turned, they have dire impact on the well-being of the people, and the state cannot continue to squeeze the citizenry to pay the price while they receive nothing in return,” it said.