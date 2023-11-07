137 Majority MPs pledge GH¢30,000 support for Ada flood victims

Daniel Kenu and Nana Konadu Agyeman Politics Nov - 07 - 2023 , 14:20

The 137 members of Parliament in the majority caucus have pledged to dole out GH¢30,000 to support flood victims in Ada following the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The pledge followed a disturbing picture painted by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, about how pupils of schools affected by the spillage were relying on the polluted water for survival.

Her fear was that, there could be diarrhoea infection or cholera if care was not taken.

Speaking passionately about the challange on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday morning (Nov 7, 2023), Ms Cudjoe, who also doubles as the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip, said provision of safe water and sanitation were critical to prevent and control the transmission of cholera and other waterborne diseases.

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, made the pledge on behalf of his colleagues after contributions from members from both sides of the divide.

He, personally, pledged unspecified bags of rice to be distributed to the affected people in Ada.

In addition, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, urged both the Majority and Minority caucuses to donate 100,000 bags each of potable water to the affected to help prevent an outbreak.