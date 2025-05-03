Featured

Health Minister inaugurates boards of key health institutions, demands reform and accountability

Jemima Okang Addae Health May - 03 - 2025 , 13:05 2 minutes read

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has inaugurated newly constituted boards of several key health institutions across the country and called for accountability, integrity, and measurable results in their operations.

In a statement, Mr Akandoh stressed that the appointments were not ceremonial but rather a “solemn call to service” that required disciplined and results-oriented leadership.

He said every board member would sign performance contracts with defined key performance indicators (KPIs) and would be expected to submit regular reports to his office.

The boards inaugurated included that of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Tamale, Cape Coast, and Sunyani Teaching Hospitals, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), and the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons.

The Minister directed that all hospitals maintain two separate accounts—one for infrastructure maintenance and the other for servicing critical medical equipment, stressing that “maintenance is not an optional extra but a foundational obligation.”

Addressing the national opioid crisis, Mr Akandoh called on the FDA to intensify its regulatory and enforcement role to curb the growing national opioid crisis, stating, “We cannot and will not allow this crisis to spiral further.”

Touching on the Mahama Cares Initiative, which aims to eliminate financial barriers for patients suffering from non-communicable diseases, the Minister urged the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons to expand specialist training in critical areas such as cancer care, dialysis, and organ transplantation, ensuring equitable service delivery nationwide.

“These are responsibilities to be honoured, not privileges to enjoy,” Mr Akandoh said, as he encouraged all newly appointed board members to uphold public trust and work diligently to improve Ghana’s health system.

Read the full statement