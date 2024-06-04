Featured

Health experts from 36 countries at UHAS for ‘Science of Defeating Malaria,’ course

Alberto Mario Noretti Health Jun - 04 - 2024 , 12:30

One hundred health experts from 36 countries from Africa, Europe and the Americas are attending a week-long leadership development course on the ‘Science of Defeating Malaria,’ at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) at Sokode-Lokoe, near Ho.

Advertisement

This is in collaboration with the Harvard University in the United States, and Cheikh Ana Diop University (UCAD) of Dakar, Senegal.

The objective is to sharpen the participants’ leadership skills and build new pathways towards malaria eradication.

The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare who opened the course on Monday (June 3), said Ghana had made significant progress in its efforts to control and eliminate malaria, over the years.

For instance, he said, deaths due to malaria recorded at the health facilities consistently reduced from 3,259 in 2011 to 147 in 2022.

Malaria parasite prevalence in children under five years also reduced from 27percent in 2011 to 8.6 percent in 2022, Dr Nsiah-Asare added.

“These achievements were as a result of concerted and coordinated efforts of the Ministry of Health, and Ghana Health Services, with support from partners,” he added.

Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, Presidential Advisor on Health

Meanwhile, Dr Nsiah-Asare said Ghana was identified as one of the three countries rolling out the world’s first malaria vaccine, adding it had been safely administered to more than 2.5 million children, alongside routine vaccines in the past three years.

He gave an assurance that the World Health Organisation and other organisations in the global health community were working to ensure sufficient vaccine supply to meet demand and benefit children living in areas where malaria was a major public health risk.

The Vice Chancellor of UHAS, Professor Lydia Aziato said the young university was one of the 16 public sector institutions solely dedicated to the training of health professionals across disciplines.

She commended the participants for turning up for the course with great zeal, saying their presence underscored the significance of global collaboration, teamwork in research, and academic fellowship in the fight against malaria.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa described malaria as an ancient disease which had plagued humanity for far too long, claiming countless lives and debilitating many more.

However, he said, there was hope, with the “Science of Defeating Malaria” within reach.

“With cutting-edge research, innovative technologies, and collaborative efforts, we can eradicate this scourge once and for all,” the regional minister added.

The first-ever edition of the course was held in Senegal, last year.

Rwanda will host it next year.