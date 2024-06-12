Next article: New sexually transmitted infection 'Trichophyton mentagrophytes type VII' found in US

GNAT launches cancer foundation

Kweku Zurek Health Jun - 12 - 2024 , 17:20

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the country's largest teacher's union, has unveiled the GNAT Cancer Foundation (GCF).

This initiative aims to provide world-class cancer treatment for teachers and their families, while also promoting cancer awareness and responsible management of resources raised for cancer care.

"With the GNAT Cancer Foundation, we now have a dedicated body to manage our cancer fund effectively," said Mr. Kwame Dagbandow, Deputy General Secretary of GNAT, at a press conference held at the Sweden Ghana Medical Centre (SGMC) in Accra.

"The foundation will oversee the existing partnership between the GNAT Teachers' Fund and SGMC, support preventive education, treatment, and management of cancer cases among GNAT members and their eligible family members."

Mr. Dagbandow emphasized the importance of GNAT's role in ensuring the well-being of over 260,000 educators. "GNAT recognizes the crucial role teachers play in Ghana's education system and their health is paramount," he stated. "Improving teacher productivity requires addressing their health concerns seriously."

The establishment of the GNAT Cancer Foundation follows GNAT's acquisition of the SGMC. "These initiatives are designed to alleviate the suffering of our members," explained Mr. Dagbandow. "Expensive cancer treatment often forces many teachers to seek care outside Ghana. Now, they can access world-class treatment here."

He further highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in combating cancer. "We understand the government cannot fight this battle alone. GNAT and its members are committed to assisting the nation in this fight."

The GNAT Cancer Foundation's vision, as outlined by Board Chair Thomas Armstrong Asante, is "sustainable and stress-free cancer management for GNAT members and their families."

He added, "Beyond this, the GCF is committed to leading a sustainable fight against cancer in Ghana. Cancer treatment is financially draining, and the cost keeps rising."

Mr. Asante said cancer is currently the most challenging health issue confronting teachers, imploring the public to donate at least GHS5 to the foundation when it commences its fundraising efforts.

He said to ensure sustainability, the foundation will focus on three key areas; increasing cancer prevention awareness and education, facilitating world-class treatment and management of cancer cases as well as prioritize responsible resource management.

The GNAT Cancer Foundation will also hold fundraising campaigns to solicit support from corporations, religious bodies, and individual philanthropists dedicated to fighting cancer in Ghana.

Dr. Clement Edusa, CEO of the Sweden Ghana Medical Centre, addressed the growing burden of cancer cases and treatment costs in Ghana. He highlighted the role of the SGMC's world-class facilities in the fight against cancer and urged local and international organizations and individuals to support the GNAT Cancer Foundation and the Cancer Centre in their efforts.