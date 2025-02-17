Ghana to host First Pan-African Cardiothoracic Surgery Summit

Featured

GraphicOnline Health Feb - 17 - 2025 , 18:30 2 minutes read

Ghana is poised to host the inaugural Pan-African Cardiothoracic Surgery Summit, a groundbreaking event aimed at strengthening the continent’s medical expertise in tackling cardiovascular diseases.

The summit, scheduled for February 21-24, 2025, will bring together leading specialists across Africa to address the increasing burden of heart-related ailments.

At a media briefing to announce the event, Prof. Charles Yankah, Director of Humanitarian Cardiac Surgery Ghana, emphasised the critical need for specialised care and the role of the summit in bridging existing gaps.

“This summit is about equipping African professionals to lead. By training trainers, we create a multiplier effect and empower local experts to mentor the next generation and expand access to life-saving care,” he stated.

Addressing critical gaps in cardiac care

Prof. Yankah underscored Africa’s severe shortage of cardiothoracic surgeons and the lack of essential infrastructure, calling for urgent, homegrown solutions. In Sub-Saharan Africa, only two per cent of children with heart conditions have access to surgery, highlighting the necessity for charity organisations to step in and facilitate life-saving interventions.

According to him, the summit will provide a platform for experts and charitable institutions to propose ways to implement “low budget” cardiac surgeries, ensuring that underserved African communities gain better access to interventional and surgical procedures.

Key initiatives and collaborations

The summit will introduce vital initiatives, including partnerships with institutions from the United States of America (USA), Europe, and Africa to provide hands-on training in advanced surgical techniques. Additionally, Prof. Yankah’s NGO, PASCAT, will launch a first-of-its-kind digital registry to track surgical outcomes, identify regional disparities, and guide health policies.

Workshops on artificial intelligence tools will also feature prominently, aimed at enhancing preoperative planning and predicting treatment outcomes, particularly in resource-limited settings.

Gender inclusivity and youth impowerment

Recognising the importance of gender inclusivity, the summit will spotlight the role of women in cardiothoracic surgery as a pillar of capacity building. Furthermore, a dedicated youth forum will connect medical students with global experts, offering career guidance and introducing them to minimally invasive techniques such as interventional cardiology.

With cardiovascular diseases posing a growing threat across Africa, the summit is expected to serve as a crucial turning point in advancing specialised medical care and fostering regional collaboration.