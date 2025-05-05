Next article: Tetteh Quarshie Hospital gets GH₵5.8m dialysis centre to tackle kidney disease

Investing in mental health: A critical necessity for Ghana

Philip Afeti Korto & Genevieve Ankomah Health May - 05 - 2025 , 09:57 5 minutes read

Mental health has emerged as a global public health priority, acknowledged for its impact on all facets of life—from emotional and social well-being to physical health, relationships and community engagement.

In Ghana, mental health continues to be one of the most overlooked areas of public healthcare despite the increasing prevalence of mental illness.

With an estimated 2.4 million Ghanaians experiencing various mental disorders, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the necessity for adequate funding and support cannot be overstated.

Yet, less than one per cent of the national health budget is allocated to mental health services.

This chronic underfunding has led to overcrowded psychiatric hospitals, underdeveloped community health services and countless individuals suffering without proper care.

Furthermore, the stigma associated with mental health conditions makes discussions surrounding mental health even more challenging, as people are hesitant to connect themselves with anything related to mental health care and illness.

Although the WHO has indicated that Ghana devotes less than one per cent of its national budget to mental health services, the national budget lacks specific provisions for mental health care delivery.

Meanwhile, individuals continue to be affected by various mental health conditions due to societal pressures and life challenges.

Attention is frequently directed toward physical health issues such as malaria, maternal and child health, HIV and tuberculosis, while mental health often goes unnoticed.

During the recent vetting of ministerial nominees appointed by President John Dramani Mahama, on January 28, 2025, Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, who was being considered for the position of Minister of Defence, was questioned about the psychological well-being of veteran soldiers and military personnel in general.

He acknowledged during the vetting that mental healthcare in Ghana lacked sufficient attention and stressed that increased efforts are necessary in this area. His response is commendable and encouraging.

This presents significant opportunities to discuss mental health issues for veterans; however, we hope that conversations about mental healthcare and well-being encompass all segments of the population, including the elderly, youth and working individuals, not limited to the military alone.

Neglecting mental health has serious consequences not only for individuals and households but also for society as a whole.

Mental illness is a major contributor to disability, unemployment and poverty.

Many individuals with untreated conditions end up homeless, incarcerated or subjected to human rights abuses such as chaining and other forms of restraint in prayer camps and unregulated facilities.

The stigma surrounding mental illness further isolates those affected, discouraging them from seeking help.

Furthermore, mental health challenges among young people and the workforce hinder national development.

Depression, anxiety and substance abuse disorders significantly reduce workplace productivity, limit educational attainment and contribute to an increase in social issues such as domestic violence and crime.

Economic cost

The economic cost of neglecting mental health is substantial, as Ghana loses billions in potential productivity each year due to untreated mental health conditions.

Additionally, experiencing mental illness or having a relative with a mental illness can be costly, time-consuming and challenging.

Consequently, many family members tend to overlook their loved ones struggling with mental health issues.

The expenses associated with purchasing medications, attending doctor appointments and undergoing psychotherapy can be significant and require considerable effort.

Accessing mental healthcare in Ghana is currently quite expensive, as it typically operates on a pay-as-you-go or cash-and-carry model.

For instance, psychiatric in-patients are required to pay GH₵3,000 each month, which is prohibitively expensive for the average Ghanaian.

In the outpatient department, aside from the folder and consultation funded by the NHIS, all other services are paid for by the patient.

Unfortunately, most individuals living with mental illnesses are often found in the poorer segments of society and usually cannot afford healthcare.

This situation raises concerns about the increasing number of individuals with various mental illnesses who may end up on the streets, posing risks for themselves and society.

Invest in mental health

There is an urgent need for the government to invest in mental healthcare by providing medications and essential support for vulnerable groups within society.

The three main psychiatric hospitals in Ghana, where patients are admitted, treated and eventually discharged into the community, do not meet the necessary standards.

After discharge, community psychiatric nurses are responsible for continuing care to ensure sustainable treatment.

However, this follow-up care frequently does not occur.

Although these nurses are based in community psychiatric units within various general hospitals, they lack adequate resources and logistics to fulfil their essential duties.

Their work helps reduce the default rate and more important, the relapse rates.

The consequences of poor mental health include an increased susceptibility to various physical illnesses, a lower quality of life, fewer income opportunities, and reduced individual productivity—all of which impact the overall national output.

Investing in mental healthcare is imperative, especially after the WHO launched the Guidance on Mental Health Policy and Strategic Action Plan on March 25, 2025, calling for comprehensive mental health policy reform to be implemented by all countries.

This emphasises the importance of mental healthcare. Investing in mental health comes with socioeconomic benefits such as enabling people to work, live independently and contribute to society. It will also help reduce public health concerns, diminish violence and improve productivity.

Therefore, we urge the current government to prioritise mental health and allocate the necessary resources to ensure that those in urgent need of support can access it.

Furthermore, investing in mental health will contribute to Ghana's economic growth.

Indeed, if Ghana is committed to achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.4 on promoting mental health and well-being by 2030, then its investment in both curative and preventive mental health should increase.