Continuous unemployment can lead to mental illness

Philip Afeti Korto & Florence De-Fiattor Health Jun - 18 - 2024 , 09:39

Ghana’s economic conditions, including the cost of living and high unemployment rates, have become a huge psychological burden for many individuals and households.

Under the circumstances, it becomes necessary to examine the relationship between unemployment and mental health. This is the impetus of this article.

Mental illness

Mental illness refers to a range of mental health conditions that affect a person's thinking, mood, behaviour and overall functioning. Mental illness can significantly affect a person's ability to cope with daily activities, work and relationships.

These disorders can range from mild to severe conditions and they include but are not limited to depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and many others. Healthcare experts believe that mental illness usually results from a combination of genetic, biological, environmental and psychological factors. Mental illness is a chronic condition that cannot be cured but it is highly treatable.



Legal basis for employment

According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), employment means a person aged 15 years or over who has done at least one hour's paid work in a given week, or who is absent from work for certain reasons (annual leave, sickness, maternity, etc.).

Article 36 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution is one of the directive principles of state policy the Constitution provides for. Article 36 provides, “The State shall take all necessary action to provide adequate means of livelihood and suitable employment and public assistance to the needy”.

Unemployment

Regarding unemployment, the ILO states that an unemployed person is a person aged 15 years or more who simultaneously meets three conditions (being unemployed for a given week; being available to take a job within two weeks; having actively sought a job in the last four weeks or having one, starting in less than three weeks).

Unfortunately, and contrary to the constitutional provision regarding employment in Ghana, high unemployment rates constitute a huge social problem for many families nationwide. Many qualified graduates and professionals are without gainful employment.