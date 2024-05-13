Featured

Be innovative in approach to care - Healthcare professionals urged

Healthcare professionals have been advised to embody the values of compassion, integrity, and excellence and to go beyond the call of duty to advocate for the health and dignity of every individual.

They have also been charged to be agents of change, challenge the status quo, be innovative in their approach to care and address the underlying determinants of health that perpetuate inequality and injustice.

The Principal of the Public Health Nurses School (PHNS), Korle Bu, Dora Enam Glavee, gave the advice at a joint matriculation ceremony for the Nursing And Midwifery Training College, Accra School of Hygiene and the Public Health Nurses School for the 2023/2024 academic year in Accra.

“Moreover, being a healthcare champion also requires us to recognise the interconnectedness of individual health with the broader social, economic, and environmental factors that shape our lives.

“It means working collaboratively across disciplines and sectors to address the root causes of diseases and promote health equity for all,” she added.

Admissions

Held on the theme: “Empowering Healthcare Champions for a Healthy Nation,” the ceremony saw 1,101 students being admitted to the three schools to pursue various courses. Out of the number, 826 were admitted to the Nursing and Midwifery Training College, 79 to the Accra School of Hygiene and 196 to the Public Health Nurses School.

Appeal

Ms Glavee, who was speaking on behalf of the principals of all three schools, used the platform to appeal for support intimating that there were inadequate physical infrastructure, and staffing constraints negatively impacting the schools’ mission of delivering quality education.

She said there were poor road networks to the schools, inadequate vehicles for administrative and clinical activities, and unresolved land reclamation issues posing a significant impediment to the long-term sustainability and growth of the institutions.

“I urge the government and philanthropic organisations and individuals to lend their support to our institutions. Financial assistance and advocacy are indispensable in addressing pressing infrastructural issues and ensuring the continued progress of our institutions,” Ms Glavee added.

Despite the myriad of challenges, the PHNS Principal pledged the institutions’ unwavering commitment to their academic and personal development adding that they were equipped with highly qualified faculty and robust support systems designed to help them to succeed.

“Rest assured, your safety and well-being are our top priorities. From comprehensive security measures to dedicated student support services, we are here to ensure that your academic journey is marked by success, growth, and fulfilment,” she said.

She encouraged them to embark on their academic journeys with courage, determination and a steadfast commitment to excellence and challenged them to become compassionate, competent and ethical healthcare professionals who would make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and communities across our nation.