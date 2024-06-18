Education and collaboration essential for advancing cancer care - Dr Odiko-Ollennu

Jemima Okang Addae Health Jun - 18 - 2024 , 12:54

Continuous education, communication and information sharing are essential in bridging the gaps in cancer care, according to the Deputy Programme Manager on Non-Communicable Disease (NCDs) at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Wallace Odiko-Ollennu.

Advertisement

He explained that collaboration among healthcare professionals, patients and their families was crucial for achieving the best possible outcomes in cancer diagnosis and treatment.

He was speaking at the Trust Hospital (TTH) second edition of Trust Cancer Care Academy in Accra on June 12, 2024, under the theme, “Closing the care gap: Advancing cancer care through education and collaboration”.

The Cancer Care Academy serves as a platform for healthcare professionals and stakeholders to share knowledge and improve cancer care education in the country.

The three-day event would include discussions on topics such as the epidemiology of common cancers in Ghana, skin malignancies, the role of pharmacists in cancer care, radiotherapy techniques, and cancer pathophysiology and management.

Education

Dr Odiko-Ollennu noted that education, communication, and support services were necessary for cancer patients to make informed decisions about their health.

“Education is the cornerstone of every effective healthcare system. For patients, it means having access to accurate, comprehensive information about the diagnosis and treatment options, and support services available to them”, he stated.

He therefore highlighted gaps in the healthcare system for cancer patients, such as service delivery, health workforce, insurance coverage, and healthcare financing, which need to be addressed.