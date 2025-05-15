Next article: Ministry of Health opens recruitment for medical and dental officers on May 16

Featured

66 Artillery Regiment marks Hepatitis B and Mental Health Awareness Month

Alberto Mario Noretti Health May - 15 - 2025 , 11:13 2 minutes read

Personnel of the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho on Thursday, May 8, 2025, took part in a health walk through the principal streets of the Volta Regional capital to mark the 2025 Hepatitis B and Mental Health Awareness Month.

The month of May has been globally designated as the “Purple Month” in observance of these critical health issues.

As they marched briskly through town, the soldiers also distributed condoms to members of the public as part of their health promotion efforts. The event was held under the theme: "Mental Wellbeing: My Voice Matters."

Addressing the troops back at the barracks, the Commanding Officer of the regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Jalali Din Ibrahim, who led the walk, underscored the importance of holistic preparedness.

He stated, “You need to be equipped not only with weapons and tactics, but also with knowledge and awareness that protect your lives in all dimensions. Physical and mental readiness go hand in hand.”

Speaking on Hepatitis B, Lt Col Ibrahim explained that the disease, which affects the liver and is transmitted through contact with infected blood or body fluids, poses a heightened risk to military personnel due to the nature of their work—especially during medical emergencies where precautionary measures may not always be feasible.

However, he assured the troops that Hepatitis B is preventable with a safe and effective vaccine. He therefore encouraged all personnel to get vaccinated at the regiment’s medical unit.

Turning to mental health, the Commanding Officer noted that while battles are often fought externally, some of the hardest struggles are internal. He highlighted the realities of stress, anxiety, trauma, and related disorders within military life.

“Battles are fought on the outside, but sometimes the hardest fight is within,” he said. “If you are hurting, speak up. If you see a battle buddy struggling, step up. We are a family, and families don’t let each other fall.”

He emphasised that seeking help is not a sign of weakness but an act of courage, urging officers and men alike to prioritise their mental wellbeing.

Photo caption: Lieutenant Colonel Jalali Din Ibrahim (smiling) leads the awareness walk.