Zoomlion donates to Chief Imam to mark Eid-ul-Fitr

Waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has donated bags of rice, vegetable oil and an undisclosed amount of money to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, towards the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.
The Communications and Corporate Affairs Director of Zoomlion, Emma Adwoa Appiah Osei-Duah, who presented the cash and items to the Chief Imam at his residence, said the satisfactory relationship that existed between the Jospong Group, the National Chief Imam and the Muslim community was a reason to show solidarity during the Muslim holy month.
Ms Osei-Duah said the gesture by Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, the parent company of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, and the management and staff of the Zoomlion subsidiary, was to further strengthen the corporate relationship between the two sides.
She assured the Chief Imam and the Muslim community of even stronger collaborations towards keeping zongo communities clean at all times.
Own waste bin
The Communications Director, however, appealed to the Chief Imam to use available fora to champion Zoomlion’s "One Million Bin Project" among Muslim communities to encourage households to own a waste bin so as to end haphazard waste disposal.
“It is unfortunate that the hard-working Muslim women who feed the Ghanaian population with sumptuous meals such as waakye, koko, omutuo and so on generate waste. Therefore, a waste bin for each of them should end the waste spilling into the streets and the zongos,” Ms Osei-Duah said.
"I know that the Qur’an speaks of cleanliness. Therefore, our father (Chief Imam) and his able representatives across Ghana will help in this direction for Zoomlion to distribute at least one million bins to various households,” she said.
Gratitude
The National Chief Imam thanked the Zoomlion entourage for the gesture.
Sheikh Sharabutu praised Dr Siaw Agyepong, and also prayed for him, his companies and his staff.