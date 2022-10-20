Zoomlion commemorates Global Handwashing Day

Zoomlion Ghana Limited through its Zoom Kids Club programme, has organised a handwashing exercise for some basic schools in Accra.
The exercise, held on October 13, 2022 in commemoration of Global Handwashing Day, seeks to intensify the education on the proper way of hand washing among schoolchildren in basic schools across the country.
It was on the theme: “United for Universal Hand Hygiene” and sought to increase awareness of proper handwashing measures among basic schools as an effective way of preventing diseases such as diarrhoea and pneumonia to help save lives.
The exercise will be carried out in all the Zoom Kids Club basic schools across the country.
Exercise
The Director of Communication and Corporate Affairs at Zoomlion Ghana, Emma Adwoa Appiaa Osei-Duah, said the company was inculcating in the children the best practices in sanitation.
She explained that the essence was to prevent the children from contracting diarrhoea and other infectious diseases.
“We have realised that everybody gets to wash his/her hands occasionally, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic struck,” she stated.
Ms Osei-Duah stressed that the pandemic might be over but there were some other diseases that could be contracted through bad hygiene and sanitation practices and, therefore, encouraged the public to wash their hands often.
Some beneficiary schools of the handwashing exercise in Accra were Ayi Mensah M/A Basic School and Kweiman Primary School Learners in the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipality who were taken through the process of handwashing and the importance of hand washing.
Since 2008, Global Handwashing Day has been marked yearly on October 15 to promote hand washing with soap and water as an affordable way to prevent diseases.
Donation
Zoomlion also donated 150 handwashing Veronica buckets, 300 pieces of paper towels, 50 waste bins, 300 pieces of hand sanitisers and 50 gallons of liquid soap which will be distributed among all the club schools.
“If they are to cultivate the habit, we need to show them the way, and Zoomlion Ghana Limited through the Zoom Kids Club is donating these items,” she added.