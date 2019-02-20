Zoomlion unveils mechanical street sweepers

Waste Management Company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has unveiled ten mechanical street sweepers to be distributed among some selected regions in the country.
The street sweepers will be stationed at the regional capitals and deployed along the major highways within the cities.
The US$2 million investment is in response to President Akufo-Addo ’s call for the introduction of automated sweepers to be deployed to help speed up the cleaning of streets with major concentration of traffic.
Speaking during the unveiling of the street sweepers in Accra on Wednesday, the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group, Dr Joseph Siaw said the machines will augment the great work being done by cleaners of the company.
In addition, he said the introduction of the street sweepers will also help minimise the risk of vehicular knockdowns encountered by some of the cleaners along the major ceremonial roads.
Dr Joseph Siaw, the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group
Other initiatives
Dr Siaw mentioned the provision of temporary storage at a transfer station at Teshie and Achimota and subsequent haulage to the final disposal site, constructing and management of final disposal sites, recycling Services , haulage from institutions and domestic properties with its huge fleet of compactor and skip trucks, liquid waste haulage and treatment, and the introduction of specialist waste treatment services such as electronic and hospital waste as some of service the company has provided for the past 13 years of its existence.
He also named some ongoing projects by the company as the construction of a 600tonne/day sorting and compost plant in Kumasi, a new compost recycling plant at Klerp site near Agbogbloshie in the Greater Accra Region and the One Million Bin Distribution Project to households to reduce the disease burden associated with poor sanitation in Ghana.
Benefits
For his part, the Deputy Minister for Local Government, Mr. Collins Ntim said street sweeper’s helps to recover debris thereby reducing the risk of skidding and probable collision of motor vehicles.
He added that, “It can automatically sweep, dump refuse and scrub with the help of an imbedded water tank...…clears stagnant water which on the road surface which contribute to the development of potholes on our roads”.
Mr. Ntim was of the view that the equipment will contribute towards achieving the President’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city.
He advised that the sweepers should be used for the purpose for which they were procured, adding that the culture of maintenance must also be adhered.
He further urged the private sector to continue to be more innovative and focus on solution-based initiatives to be able to help create needed jobs and solutions for societal needs.
Zoomlion commended
The Deputy Minister also commended Zoomlion for its roles in helping to keep the country clean.
“I want to be honest here again that Jospong and Zoomlion is doing quite well in terms of such innovations as evident in the inauguration of these sweepers......Indeed, your outfit keeps springing up surprises to augment the ministry’s efforts and that is very commendable. We need more of your kind to completely nib in the bud the waste management menace facing this country” he said.