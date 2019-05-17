You are champion of development; Nayiri Sheriga tells Prez Akufo-Addo at durbar

The Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Nayiri Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, has described the development initiatives undertaken by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in two years as unmatched in the history of the country.
"You simply have no equal in our country's history when it comes to development and the genuine desire to move Ghana forward. You have proved to be selfless in dealing with all manner of people in this country," he stated.
Naa Sheriga said since assuming office, the President had demonstrated that he was a man of integrity who delivered on his promises and was accessible to the electorate, adding: "Your approach to addressing developmental concerns is simply amazing. Keep it up."
The Nayiri, in a speech read on his behalf by the Gukpe Naba, Francis Wari, at a durbar in Nalerigu yesterday in honour of the President as part of his tour of the North East Region, expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for fulfilling his promise of facilitating the process for the creation of the new region, adding that the people of the area would continue to remain grateful to the government.
Developmental challenges
While eulogising the President for his commitment to transform the new region, the Nayiri outlined a number of pressing challenges facing the region and appealed to him to, as a matter of urgency, help address them to facilitate development and improve on the livelihood of the people.
"In spite of the good works you have done so far, I wish to crave your indulgence to ask for more. Foremost on the list is my humble request for the tarring of the Nalerigu-Bunkpurugu-Chereponi, Fumbisi-Yagba-Kubori, Nalerigu-Gbintiri and Wulugu-Kpasenkpe-Kunkwa roads.
“The Mamprugu Traditional Council is currently housed in a dilapidated structure; it is my wish that the government would provide a befitting structure for use by the North East Regional House of Chiefs when it is duly constituted,” he requested of the President.
Equal development
In his address, President Akufo-Addo reiterated the government’s resolve to adopt a new paradigm of development that would see infrastructure spread across all districts in the new regions.
"We are going to have a new paradigm of development. We are not going to concentrate development in only the capitals of the new regions but spread it across the districts," he said.
He lauded the people of the region for the peaceful and lawful manner in which they conducted themselves during the referendum.
Touching on peace, President Akufo-Addo commended the Nayiri for his significant contribution towards bringing peace back to Dagbon.
He said peace and development were mutually exclusive, hence the need for the people of the region to stay united and chart a common course for development.
Education
On education, the President said the sector occupied a central part of his government’s development agenda, saying: "We have been able to secure $1.5 billion for GETFund projects, which will be rolled out in three phases to improve on infrastructure in schools.”
Strategic development plan
In an address, the North East Regional Minister, Mr Solomon Boar, said the region was endowed with vast natural resources which, if tapped, could turn the fortunes of the people of the newly created region around.
On the development of the area, he said plans were far advanced to initiate a strategic development plan which would serve as an anchor for the implementation of a number of projects.
He admitted that as a newly created region, North East was faced with a number of challenges, for which an aggressive and pragmatic approach was needed to facilitate the rapid development of the area.
"There are certainly many challenges facing the new region, such as the deplorable state of some major roads and the erratic power supply system, but with a pragmatic approach, we will resolve all these challenges,” he said
Mr Boar commended the President for honouring his promise to facilitate the process for the creation of the new region which would bring governance closer to the people and facilitate the development of the area.
Stops
During the tour, President Akufo-Addo made a brief stop at Sakogu, where he inaugurated a community day senior high school (SHS), and proceeded to interact with teachers and students of the Nakpanduri SHS, where he also inaugurated a 120-bed dormitory.