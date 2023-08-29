Women urged to seek political office

Diana Mensah Aug - 29 - 2023 , 17:47

The Chairman of Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong, has entreated women to fully participate in elections and offer themselves for service to the country.

He consequently urged men to make room for women to pursue political office.

“Believe in yourselves because you are a useful asset to the nation.

Our politics cannot succeed with men alone, so we need to allow women to play an active role and participate in the local elections because politics is not only about the presidential and parliamentary elections.

It is more important than you think,” he said.

Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong made the comments at the Southern Sector thanksgiving service to climax the 2023 edition of the seven-day Prophetic Convention in Accra.

The convention brought together thousands of church faithful within the southern sector of the CACI to experience the outpour of the Holy Spirit.

Prior to the convention, the church had led congregants through its newly inducted Executive Council to launch the celebration of the 100 years of the physical descent and manifestation of the Holy Spirit at Anum-Asamankese in the Eastern Region.

The church is set to replicate the 2023 Prophetic Convention in the northern sector from Monday, September 11 to Sunday, September 17, 2023, at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology on the theme: “Led by the Pillar of Fire (Exodus 13:21)”.

Commitment

Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong said the church was poised to complete a hospital project to aid quality healthcare delivery in the country.

This, he said, was to improve the country’s infrastructural deficit across various sectors.

He, also, said the church had also acquired vast lands to support the government's Green Ghana project.

“The prosperity of the country is the responsibility of all Ghanaians,” he said, and added that “government alone cannot solve all these challenges so I urge churches and other organisations to commit themselves to work together to ensure the success of the country.”

Management

Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong advised the public to desist from activities that harmed the environment, and to rather learn to protect and care for what God had entrusted to them.

He added that “good management is the key to national development”.

He congratulated the governing New Patriotic Party on the smooth process of last Saturday’s Super Delegates Conference, and urged Ghanaians to cooperate with the Electoral Commission to render a successful and peaceful elections in the country.

Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong also urged Ghanaians and the leadership of the country to pray for God's direction in their endeavours.