Woman in Mankessim was killed for money rituals - Police tells court

The Cape Coast District Court 2 on Thursday morning heard the brief facts and the circumstances under which, a lady was last week allegedly killed in Mankessim in the Central Region by a chief and a self styled pastor.
The two accused persons in the case, Christopher Ekow Clark Quansah alias Nana Clark, the Tufuhen of Ekumfi Akwakrom and the self-styled pastor, Michael Darko have separately reportedly admitted to the police that, they murdered Georgina Asor-Botchwey for money rituals.
They were arraigned at the Cape Coast District Court 2 charged with conspiracy to commit crime, to wit murder; and murder contrary to section 46 of the Criminal and other offences Act, 1980, Act 29.
Presenting the facts of the case at the court presided over by Bernice Mensima Ackon today, the prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Daniel Gadzo said the two had separately admitted to the police they had killed Georgina Asor-Botchwey for money rituals.
Their pleas were not taken.
The case has been adjourned to October 4, 2022.
DSP Gadzo told the court that Georgina, lived at Yeji in the Bono East Region and had travelled to Cape Coast in the Central Region as part of admission procedures to the Ankaful Psychiatric Nursing School.
She arrived in Cape Coast on September 8, 2022 and had called Darko who is also her sister’s boyfriend to inform him of her arrival.
Pick up
DSP Gadzo said Darko arranged and picked Georgina up on September 9, around midday, from the Ankaful Psychiatric Nursing School in a taxi, sent her to Pedu junction in Cape Coast where the two joined Nana Clark who was waiting there in his Benz car with registration number GT 8686-C.
Nana Clark then drove to Akwaakrom where he reportedly seized the deceased's mobile phone and locked her up in a room.
The accused persons then went to Esikafoambantem, a suburb of Mankessim where they dug a hole in an uncompleted story building belonging to the chief.
Murder
DSP Gadzo further told the court that the two accused persons then went back for Georgina and sent her to Esikafoambantem where Nana Clark allegedly hit her.
Darko also allegedly held the neck till she died.
The two then shaved the hair of the deceased, buried her in the already prepared grave and left the uncompleted storey building around 2am.
Complaint
DSP Gadzo said a complaint was lodged to the police by the brother of the deceased, Alfred Duodu.
He said police picked intelligence and started looking for the accused persons and, on September 19, 2022 arrested Darko at Anomabo where he admitted to the crime and subsequently led the police to where the deceased had been buried.
He told the court the police further picked intelligence and arrested Nana Clark at his hideout at Ekumfi Akwaakrom on Wednesday. He also allegedly admitted to the crime, the court was told.
DSP Gadzo therefore prayed the court to remand them to allow the police more time to conclude their investigations.
