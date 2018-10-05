Witches working against Boankra inland project - Ejisumanhene

Nana Afrane Okese, the Ejisumanhene has chastised the people of Boankra in the Ashanti Region for being backward and revolting against the development of the area
.
Nana Okese who was speaking at the handing over of a school project built by Wynca Sunshine Agro Chemical company to the people of
He said in the same way, they are kicking against the inland port project.
That he said, would not happen under his reign and that "your wizardry and witchcraft cannot stop the project from coming on board."
"The government is committed to ensuring that the project is
The Boankra Inland Port started in the President John Agyekum Kufuor government would help ease congestion at the Tema and Takoradi ports.
It would help shorten the journey of Ghana's
It would also help save the stress on the road network between Kumasi and Accra.
Even though the administration block of the port has been completed for more than 10years, the phase two of the project which includes the construction of warehouses by private individuals and the connection of the rail network to the port is still outstanding.
