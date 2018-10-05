Witches working against Boankra inland project - Ejisumanhene

BY: Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor
Nana Afrane Okese, the Ejisumanhene has chastised the people of Boankra in the Ashanti Region for being backward and revolting against the development of the area.

He said it was high time they stopped their backward looking attitude and allow development to take place in the town.

Nana Okese who was speaking at the handing over of a school project built by Wynca Sunshine Agro Chemical company to the people of Boankra, observed that the same people were against the location of the school in the town.

He said in the same way, they are kicking against the inland port project.

That he said, would not happen under his reign and that "your wizardry and witchcraft cannot stop the project from coming on board."

"The government is committed to ensuring that the project is realised" he said and asked the people to be development oriented and allow the project to take place.

The Boankra Inland Port started in the President John Agyekum Kufuor government would help ease congestion at the Tema and Takoradi ports.

It would help shorten the journey of Ghana's neighbouring land-locked countries such as Burkina Faso and Niger in the North to the sea port to cart goods.

It would also help save the stress on the road network between Kumasi and Accra.

Even though the administration block of the port has been completed for more than 10years, the phase two of the project which includes the construction of warehouses by private individuals and the connection of the rail network to the port is still outstanding.

