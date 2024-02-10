Winners of the 2023 Edition of Junior Graphic essay competition presented with their prizes

Edna Salvo-Kotey Feb - 10 - 2024 , 11:18

Winners of the 2023 Edition of the Junior Graphic essay competition (JGNEC) have been presented with their prizes at a ceremony held at the Ghana Library Authority in Accra.

The Overall Winner of the competition, Griffith Nana Osafo Brako of St Dominic Roman Catholic School, Akwatia, Eastern Region, was awarded with an all-expenses paid trip to the US, a tablet, a cash prize of GH¢3,000 and a certificate.

Michelle Naa Ansaah Addy, a former student of Southbridge Montessori School, Accra, who placed second, received a tablet, a cash prize of GH¢1,500 and a certificate.

The third prize winner, Myron Sean Buertey Adjor, a former student of the Stanward School Limited, also took home a tablet, a cash prize of GH¢1,000 and a certificate.

At the same event, the 2024 edition of the competition was launched on the theme: “Impacting society with our imaginative abilities: Role of the child.”

The competition is aimed at improving the reading and writing skills of students and pupils across the country.

The acting Managing Director (MD) of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL), Franklin Sowa, together with the Editor of the Junior Graphic, Hannah Acheampong Amoah, and the Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in charge of Management Service, Stephen Kwaku Owusu, performed the launching ceremony.