We’re committed to end resource curse — GNPC CEO

Daily Graphic Jul - 24 - 2023 , 06:37

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Opoku – Ahweneeh Danquah, has said the corporation remains committed to ensuring that the country’s hydrocarbons business inures to the collective benefit of all.

In a statement to mark the end of a one-week regional tour to hand over completed social impact projects by the GNPC Foundation, he said evidence abounded on how little the resources in resource-rich countries had impacted the growth of their economies as well as the lives of their citizens.

entity

“As the entity responsible for providing adequate and reliable supply of petroleum products through the development of the country’s own petroleum resources, we are mindful of our efforts to steer clear off the factors that give rise to resource curse or the poverty paradox that has characterised many countries with far more resources than Ghana,” he explained

He said while the corporation remained focused on becoming a technically strong, commercially efficient and financially independent oil and gas exploration and production operator by 2030, it considered its community support programmes as integral to its corporate sustainability drive, hence, its signature activities in improving educational infrastructure, economic empowerment, sanitation, health and sports development across the country.